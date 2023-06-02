Noida: Baby stolen from hospital found

Noida, June 1
A newborn stolen about a week ago from ESIC Hospital here in Sector 24 has been recovered. A Khoda resident had given birth to a baby on May 25. The baby was found in possession of Rani, a Bhangel resident. The baby has been restored to its family.
