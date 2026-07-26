Noida boy, 6, falls into water-filled pit while playing, drowns

A six-year-old boy drowned after accidentally falling into a water-filled pit dug for boring work inside a residential colony in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

Advertisement

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Kaladham Colony when the child was playing with other children near the pit at around 7 pm, police said.

Advertisement

According to police, the boy accidentally fell into the water-filled pit and was pulled out by family members, who rushed him to a hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Advertisement

After completing the inquest proceedings, police sent the body for postmortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, a case has been registered and further legal proceedings have been initiated, police said.

Advertisement

The contractor responsible for the boring work was arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident, they added.