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Home / Delhi / Noida boy, 6, falls into water-filled pit while playing, drowns

Noida boy, 6, falls into water-filled pit while playing, drowns

Police say contractor responsible for the boring work arrested after family files complaint

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PTI
Noida, Updated At : 12:29 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Visuals from Kaladham Colony in Greater Noida's Knowledge Park 2, where a 6-year-old child died. Image credit/ANI
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A six-year-old boy drowned after accidentally falling into a water-filled pit dug for boring work inside a residential colony in Greater Noida, police said on Sunday.

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The incident took place on Saturday evening in Kaladham Colony when the child was playing with other children near the pit at around 7 pm, police said.

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According to police, the boy accidentally fell into the water-filled pit and was pulled out by family members, who rushed him to a hospital. Doctors declared him dead on arrival.

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After completing the inquest proceedings, police sent the body for postmortem examination.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s family, a case has been registered and further legal proceedings have been initiated, police said.

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The contractor responsible for the boring work was arrested on Sunday in connection with the incident, they added.

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