Noida: Car owner fined Rs 34,500 for ‘stunts’ in Greater Noida

Noida: A minor performing car stunts publicly in Greater Noida cost a car owner dearly when he was slapped with a Rs 34,500 by the traffic police on Thursday. The car was also found being driven without written permission of state government. PTI
33-year-old CA ‘accidentally’ drowns in pool at school
Noida: A 33-year-old chartered accountant, Nishant Kumar, drowned in a swimming pool at a school here in a suspected case of accidental death, the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
STATE VISIT: Modi, Biden hail new era for ties amid flurry of deals
Pacts on chips, minerals, technology, space and defence
PM Narendra Modi calls for action against sponsors of terrorism in his address to UN Congress
Modi said that more than two decades after 9/11 and more tha...
STATE VISIT: US to offer in-country renewal of H-1B
Indian professionals working in US won’t have to travel over...