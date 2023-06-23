Noida: Car owner fined Rs 34,500 for ‘stunts’ in Greater Noida

PTI

Noida: A minor performing car stunts publicly in Greater Noida cost a car owner dearly when he was slapped with a Rs 34,500 by the traffic police on Thursday. The car was also found being driven without written permission of state government. PTI

33-year-old CA ‘accidentally’ drowns in pool at school

Noida: A 33-year-old chartered accountant, Nishant Kumar, drowned in a swimming pool at a school here in a suspected case of accidental death, the police said.