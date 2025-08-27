DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Noida family loses Rs 3.21 crore in 38-day ‘digital arrest’ scam

Noida family loses Rs 3.21 crore in 38-day ‘digital arrest’ scam

The family was subjected to 24x7 video monitoring via WhatsApp
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:09 AM Aug 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

A Noida-based family lost Rs 3.21 crore to cybercriminals in a 38-day-long “digital arrest” scam, the Noida Cybercrime Police reported on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The scam began on July 25, when a retired professional from Sector 77 received a call from someone claiming to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller falsely stated the victim’s Aadhaar and mobile number were linked to illegal activities, including money laundering, and threatened to block their SIM card.

Soon after, individuals impersonating officials from the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch and the Central Bureau of Investigation contacted the family via WhatsApp video calls. They alleged the family was involved in 24 criminal cases.

Advertisement

Between July 25 and September 1, the family transferred Rs 3.21 crore in multiple Real-Time Gross Settlement transactions to bank accounts provided by the scammers.

According to the FIR, the family was subjected to 24x7 video monitoring via WhatsApp. “They (the suspects) placed us in front of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge via a WhatsApp link,” reads the FIR.

Advertisement

“The fraudsters instructed the family to transfer all their savings to a verification account to clear their names. In multiple transactions, the family transferred Rs 3.21 crore through RTGS,” said cybercrime branch SHO Ranjeet Singh.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those involved.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts