Noida family loses Rs 3.21 crore in 38-day ‘digital arrest’ scam

A Noida-based family lost Rs 3.21 crore to cybercriminals in a 38-day-long “digital arrest” scam, the Noida Cybercrime Police reported on Wednesday.

The scam began on July 25, when a retired professional from Sector 77 received a call from someone claiming to be from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). The caller falsely stated the victim’s Aadhaar and mobile number were linked to illegal activities, including money laundering, and threatened to block their SIM card.

Soon after, individuals impersonating officials from the Mumbai Cyber Crime Branch and the Central Bureau of Investigation contacted the family via WhatsApp video calls. They alleged the family was involved in 24 criminal cases.

Between July 25 and September 1, the family transferred Rs 3.21 crore in multiple Real-Time Gross Settlement transactions to bank accounts provided by the scammers.

According to the FIR, the family was subjected to 24x7 video monitoring via WhatsApp. “They (the suspects) placed us in front of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge via a WhatsApp link,” reads the FIR.

“The fraudsters instructed the family to transfer all their savings to a verification account to clear their names. In multiple transactions, the family transferred Rs 3.21 crore through RTGS,” said cybercrime branch SHO Ranjeet Singh.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act.

Investigations are ongoing to identify and apprehend those involved.