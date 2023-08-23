Noida man held for raping teen

Noida, August 22
The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man accused of raping his 14-year-old neighbour and booked him under the stringent POCSO Act.
The girl had gone missing from her home here on June 30 after which her father approached the Phase 3 police station where an FIR was lodged under Section 363 of the Indian Penal Codeand an investigation launched, it said.
“During the probe, it came to light that the accused, who is a neighbour of the family, had lured the girl into fleeing with him. After some time, the girl was reunited with the family and she underwent medical examination, post which IPC Section 376 (rape) and (provisions of the) POCSO Act were added in the FIR,” a police spokesperson said.
On Monday, the accused was held from near the Sector 59 metro station on the basis of an input, the official said.
