Noida pizza shop owner arrested after video shows him 'spitting' on dough

A pizza shop owner in Noida has been arrested after a purported video circulated online showed him allegedly spitting on pizza dough while preparing food, police said on Tuesday.

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The video shared on social media has triggered outrage among local residents. According to police, the incident took place at a pizza shop in Sector 22 under the Sector 24 police station area.

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Police here said they received information on Sunday regarding the video in which the shop owner is allegedly seen engaging in the inappropriate conduct while making a pizza.

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The accused was identified as Muzammil, around 30 years old and a resident of Gijhor village in Noida, police said.

Following objections raised by local residents, police arrested the accused and later sent him to jail, officials said.

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Police said further legal action is under way.