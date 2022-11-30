Noida police attach assets worth over Rs 8 cr of ‘fake’ builders

PTI

Noida, November 29

In outgoing police commissioner Alok Singh's last blow to organised crime in Gautam Buddh Nagar, assets worth over Rs 8.56 crore of three fraud builders were attached by police on Tuesday.

The accused had illegally constructed multi-storey apartments in Shahberi village of Greater Noida (West) on land belonging to the state government and sold it to gullible buyers, officials said.

They said Gautam Buddh Nagar police has attached ill-gotten assets worth Rs 168 crore and identified over 250 mafia and gangsters since 2020, when the commissionerate was established here.

The accused operated as a gang led by Dev Sharma and his associates Ravindra Nagar and Prashant Sharma, and the action has been taken against them under provisions of the UP Gangsters Act, an official said.

“Under the police commissioner, Gautam Budh Nagar, strict action is being ensured against criminals on a continuous level with the aim of curbing crimes. In the latest episode, orders were passed to attach the ill-gotten properties worth about Rs 8.56 crore of the trio,” the police said.

The attached assets include a couple of bank accounts and four land plots, the official said.