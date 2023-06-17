Noida police attach gangster's Rs 1.5-crore house

Noida, June 16

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police on Friday attached a three-storey house, which the officials said was bought by a gangster in his brother’s name.

Yogesh Dabra, a member of the notorious Randeep Bhati gang, is named in over two dozen cases of loot, extortion, abduction and murder, they said. The house, estimated to be worth over Rs 1.5 crore, is located in Sector Beta 2 of Greater Noida, the officials said.

They said Yogesh had accumulated wealth illegally and purchased the house in the name of his brother Harendra Dabra. Yogesh is currently lodged in the Mandoli prison in Delhi, a police official said.

“The gang number is identified as IS-298 in the Uttar Pradesh Police records and is accused of being involved in cases of robbery, murder and extortion. Yogesh is accused in more than two dozen cases of loot, abduction, murder and extortion,” Greater Noida Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Ashok Kumar said. “Action was taken against him by the Jarcha police station here after which a report was produced to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissioner, Laxmi Singh, who ordered attachment of the gangster’s ill-gotten property,” Kumar said.

Officials said action has been taken under Section 14 (1) of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, which allows attachment of illegal properties in order to effectively curb the activities of gangsters, mafia and criminals, and their associates. The police warned of similar strict action against criminals in future as part of a crackdown on organised crime. — PTI

Named in two dozen cases