Noida Sec 66 fire exposes illegal construction menace

The deadly fire that claimed two lives in a five-storeyed building in Noida’s Sector 66 Mamura on Wednesday has once again exposed the widespread menace of illegal multi-storeyed constructions across urban villages, where buildings have come up in blatant violation of safety norms and building regulations.

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More than 100 people were rescued after the blaze engulfed the building, which was constructed in a lane less than 5 feet wide, severely hampering rescue operations. The incident has renewed concerns over the absence of fire safety measures, emergency access and regulatory oversight in such structures.

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Illegal buildings proliferate across villages

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Mamura is not an isolated case. Illegal construction continues unabated across all 81 villages under the Noida Authority’s jurisdiction, with multi-storeyed PGs, flats, guest houses and commercial establishments mushrooming without approved building plans or adherence to safety standards.

While the Noida Authority is responsible for enforcing building regulations and ensuring planned development, officials maintain that villagers rarely approach the authority for building plan approvals.

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The rapid expansion of industries and employment in Noida, coupled with soaring rents in planned sectors and housing societies, has fuelled demand for low-cost accommodation. Landowners in villages have capitalised on this demand by constructing high-rise rental buildings, while builders have also entered the market by developing and selling illegal apartment complexes.

Rules exist, but remain unenforced

The Noida Authority framed a dedicated building bylaw for villages in 2010, permitting construction only up to three floors and mandating setbacks and other planning norms. However, not a single building plan has been approved under these regulations. Officials say property owners do not apply for approvals, while experts warn that by the time the government finalises a proposed new building bylaw for villages, little land may remain for regulated development.

No fire NOC, no life-saving infrastructure

Unlike approved buildings, which undergo scrutiny before fire clearances are granted, illegal constructions lack even basic life safety infrastructure. Mandatory requirements such as adequate access roads for fire engines, setbacks around buildings, emergency exits, lift safety certification and firefighting systems, including hydrants and hose pipes on every floor, are absent in many such structures.

Illegal commercial hubs also under scanner

The problem extends beyond residential buildings. Large shopping complexes and commercial markets have also come up without sanctioned plans. Sector 104 is cited as a major example, while villages such as Barola, Hajipur, Salarpur Khadar, Sarfabad, Ghijhod, Hoshiyarpur, Raipur, Nangli-Wazidpur and Kambakhshpur have witnessed a surge in illegal apartment projects.

In Salarpur Khadar alone, hundreds of unauthorised apartment buildings have reportedly been developed and thousands of flats sold without compliance with safety norms, raising fears of a major disaster in the event of a fire or earthquake.

Residents seek city-wide safety audit of PGs

Following the Mamura tragedy, resident welfare bodies and civic organisations have demanded an immediate safety audit of unauthorised PG accommodations operating across Noida. Federation of Noida Residents Welfare Associations (FONRWA) president Yogendra Sharma said many PGs are functioning without mandatory approvals or compliance with fire safety norms, including firefighting equipment and emergency exits, posing a serious risk to occupants.