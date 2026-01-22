DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Delhi / Noida techie death: 2 more builders arrested

Noida techie death: 2 more builders arrested

Yuvraj Mehta was returning home in Sector 150 here when his car fell into water-filled pit near a construction site on intervening night of January 16-17

article_Author
PTI
Noida, Updated At : 04:12 PM Jan 22, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The accident spot; and (inset) Yuvraj Mehta. PTI
Advertisement

The Noida police on Thursday arrested two more builders in connection with its probe into the death of a software engineer who drowned after his vehicle crashed into a waterlogged trench in Sector 150, officials said.

Advertisement

"Those arrested have been identified as Ravi Bansal and Sachin Karnwal," a police official sais.

Advertisement

Yuvraj Mehta (27), who worked in Gurugram, was returning home in Sector 150 here when his car fell into a water-filled pit near a construction site on the intervening night of January 16-17. He died after frantically pleading for help for around two hours.

Advertisement

The FIR was lodged at the Knowledge Park Police Station under Sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 106 (causing death by negligence) and 125 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint by the techie's father, police said.

The police earlier arrested Abhay Kumar, director of MZ Wiztown Planners, also in connection with this case.

Advertisement

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts