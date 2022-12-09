Noida to have CCTV cameras at 400 spots for women's safety

Noida, December 8
Closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras will be installed at 400 places in Noida and Greater Noida under an initiative by the Noida Authority to make the area safer for women.
A list of locations identified as dark spots by the police has been handed over to the authority. The locations are being surveyed by the authority’s technical team.
Noida Authority’s DGM Rajesh Kumar said that cameras would be installed after the survey and would be monitored from the police control room.
He added a command control room would be set up in Sector 94 which could be integrated with Intelligent Surface Transport Management System (ISTMS). Rs 160 crore will be spent in the state under the Safe City project. —IANS
