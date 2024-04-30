Nomination process for LS elections commences in Capital

New Delhi, April 29
The nomination process for Lok Sabha elections finally begin in the national capital on Monday.
BJP candidate Yogendra Chandolia led a roadshow before filing his nomination from the North West Delhi seat.
Meanwhile, anticipation mounts as Bansuri Swaraj, BJP’s candidate for the New Delhi seat, gears up to file her nomination on Tuesday. Harsh Malhotra is slated to file his nomination from the East Delhi seat on Wednesday.
Adding to the electoral fervour, incumbent BJP MP from the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, Manoj Tiwari, is set to embark on a grand procession with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh before filing his nomination papers.
While the nomination of the remaining three BJP candidates is yet to be disclosed, the party has fielded Kamaljeet Sehrawat for West Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri for South Delhi, and Praveen Khandelwal for the Chandni Chowk constituency.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarakhand suspends licence of 14 products made by Ramdev’s firm Patanjali
Drug regulator took action over misleading ads
Delhi Police call Telangana CM Revanth Reddy over Amit Shah's fake video
PM says Opposition trying to instigate people, vitiate atmos...