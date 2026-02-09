A Delhi court on Monday issued non-bailable warrants against two contractors - Himanshu Gupta and Kavish Gupta - in connection with the death of a 25-year-old biker, Kamal Dhyani, who died after falling into the 15-foot-deep pit dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in west Delhi’s Janakpuri area.

The court also extended the police custody of subcontractor Rajesh Prajapati, who was arrested on Saturday. The court also sent Yogesh, who was arrested yesterday, to judicial custody.

A case has been registered against the sub-contractor and DJB officials concerned at the Janakpuri police station under Section 105 (culpable homicide) of the BNS.

Meanwhile, the FIR mentioned that the pit had been dug by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and its contractor at Professor Joginder Singh Marg near the Andhra School. It was left open without any safety arrangements to alert road users.

“There was no barricading, no warning sign or security guard deployed at the site despite the pit being dug in the middle of the road," the FIR said.

The police said a spot inspection conducted after the accident indicated that the authorities concerned were aware of the excavation work, but failed to ensure basic safety measures.

“The inspection of the scene clearly suggests that the pit was left open without any protective measures, posing a serious risk to the commuters," the FIR said.