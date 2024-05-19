Non-functional lights at Underpass

Residents and commuters are facing inconvenience due to non-functional streetlights at the Samaypur Badli underpass on Bawana Road. The lights haven’t been working for months. Despite complaints over enhanced risk of mishaps at night, there has been no satisfactory response from the authorities. Vijay Kumar, Bawana

Officials unavailabile due to poll

The Lok Sabha elections seem to have provided a ready excuse for many officials and government employees to remain unavailable and avoid residents’ grievances. In the past few weeks, visitors to government offices have often been told that the official concerned was on election duty and out in the field, or in a meeting. The visitors are not even told when certain officials would be available to address their grievances. The authorities should put up the duty chart of all officials deputed to address public grievances. Narender Sirohi, Faridabad

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]