None can defeat AAP in Delhi, Punjab for next 50 years: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

Abohar/Sriganganagar, June 18

While sounding Vidhan Sabha poll bugle at the maha rally in Sriganganagar, about 40-km from Abohar, AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday launched a scathing attack on BJP and Congress for ruining Rajasthan in the past and promised 300-unit free electricity if AAP is voted to power in the elections expected in the state before December this year.

हर राज्य में लोग दिल्ली-पंजाब जैसी सुविधाएँ चाहते हैं। आज राजस्थान के श्रीगंगानगर में लोगों से बात करने आए हैं। https://t.co/yYPGExI3mC — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 18, 2023

About a thousand private buses were arranged to ferry people from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana segments besides Rajasthan to the rally. Hundreds of people, who could not find chairs under the water-proof pandal, braved humidity and heat outside. Food was arranged in the nearby park for all.

Kejriwal said Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot had been levelling serious allegations about rampant corruption when Vasundhara Raje led the BJP govt but turned down Sachin Pilot’s demand to probe the charges. Gehlot and Raje failed in tackling unemployment, number of registered unemployed educated youths in the state has gone up to 1.5 lakh. He lambasted the Gehlot govt on repeated incidents of sale of question papers in recruitment exams. He said that no political party will be able to defeat AAP in the next 50 years in Delhi and Punjab.

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said Rajasthan failed to avail allocation of 18,000 cusecs of water by scheduling closure of canals for repair and renovation work for April and May when water was needed for sowing cotton and other crops in Sriganganagar, known as “Punjab of Rajasthan”. The closure should have been fixed for October and November. Reiterating the firm commitment to clean Buddha Nullah in Ludhiana, he said that the sewage treatment plant (STP) and other projects of Rs 315.50 crore for cleaning and rejuvenation of the drain have been sanctioned. Canal water pollution was the result of the callousness of successive governments in Punjab. SAD chief Sukhbir Badal failed in ensuring clean water in Fazilka and Jalalabad segments of his Lok Sabha constituency.

Taking to poetry, Mann said none of the corrupt politicians or officers of the previous government will be spared come what may. None in the present set-up should dare to take bribes, he warned.

