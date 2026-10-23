Northern Railway plans 6,200 festival special train trips, up 30 per cent

Northern Railway plans to operate more than 6,200 trips of special trains this year, an increase of around 30 per cent over the previous year, to cater to the expected surge in passenger traffic. The zone operated 4,666 trips of special trains during last year’s festive season.

As part of its preparations, Northern Railway has regularised 42 new trains, which will operate 2,600 trips during the festive period. In addition, 3,600 trips of special trains have already been announced to facilitate passenger movement and ensure safe and comfortable journeys during the festive rush.

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The special trains will connect Delhi and other major cities with important destinations across the country. The routes include Delhi–Patna Vande Bharat, Shakur Basti–Darbhanga, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi–Varanasi, Chandigarh–Patna, Anand Vihar–Patliputra, New Delhi–Howrah, Kolkata–Yog Nagari Rishikesh, Amritsar–Barauni, New Delhi–Danapur, Delhi–Kamakhya, Delhi–Gaya and Amritsar–Jaynagar routes, among others.

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The expanded services are aimed at accommodating the additional rush during the festive season, providing passengers with more travel options and easing pressure on regular trains as people travel to their hometowns and religious destinations.