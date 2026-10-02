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Home / Delhi / Delhi Govt approves 'reserved forest' status for 277 acres in Northern Ridge

Delhi Govt approves 'reserved forest' status for 277 acres in Northern Ridge

The move is aimed at strengthening legal protection for the city's green and ecological zones

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:29 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
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The government said the latest notification would take the total area notified as reserved forest in Delhi to 5,363.169 hectares. Pic: iStock
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The Delhi Government has approved the Phase-I notification to declare 112.328 hectares (277.56 acres) of land in the Northern Ridge as reserved forest under Section 20 of the Indian Forest Act, 1927, in a move aimed at strengthening legal protection for the city’s green and ecological zones.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the Northern Ridge, part of the Aravalli range, was an 'invaluable' component of Delhi’s natural heritage and its protection was crucial for the city’s environmental health and future generations.

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She said granting the area legal protection as a reserved forest would strengthen its long-term conservation and help Delhi build resilience against environmental challenges.

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The government said the latest notification would take the total area notified as reserved forest in Delhi to 5,363.169 hectares (around 13,252.39 acres). It claimed that 5,267.009 hectares (13,014.77 acres) had been notified during the tenure of the present government, compared with 96.16 hectares (237.61 acres) under previous governments.

The government had also approved last month the notification of around 400 hectares (1,000 acres) in the Southern Ridge as reserved forest.

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Gupta said environmental conservation and efforts to tackle pollution needed to go hand in hand. She said protecting natural areas, expanding green cover and maintaining ecological balance would help Delhi deal with long-term air pollution and climate-related challenges.

The government said more than 73 lakh saplings had been planted in Delhi this year, with the plantation drive continuing. It also cited the ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ citizen campaign and ‘Vriksh Rath’ initiative to encourage residents to plant trees.

Measures such as construction of check dams and natural regeneration in Ridge areas are also being undertaken to improve groundwater recharge, while school and college students have been engaged as ‘Eco-Warriors’ to create awareness about climate and biodiversity.

The next phase of protection of the Northern Ridge will focus on demarcation, habitat management and community participation, CM said.

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