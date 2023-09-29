Nothing will come out of CBI probe into bungalow renovation: Kejriwal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 28

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre of “fake enquiries” over allegations of splurging taxpayers’ money for renovation work at the CM’s residence.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initiated a preliminary enquiry into the irregularities in the renovation work at the Chief Minister’s residence on Wednesday.

Kejriwal, along with minister Atishi, were at the Thyagraj Stadium to address a gathering of pilgrims heading to Ayodhya. Mediapersons flocked to the CM and the minister to question them over the preliminary enquiry by the CBI.

Kejriwal said, “This is not the first time this is happening. It shows that the Prime Minister is nervous and it is showing. More than 50 inquiries have been initiated against me and nothing has come out of those.

“They conducted numerous inquiries on me since I became the CM and now, they have started a new one. Then, they could not find anything against me. This time too, they will not find anything,” the CM said.

The Delhi Chief Minister went on to say that, “They want me to bow down before them but that will not happen. Kejriwal will not bow down. They can begin as many fake inquiries they can, but I will not bow down.”

Kejriwal challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and called him a “fourth pass king”. “I want to challenge the fourth pass king as nothing came out of the previous enquiries. Similarly, if nothing is found in this enquiry too, will he resign for conducting fake enquiries?” he said.

