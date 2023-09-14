Notification for energy audit of buildings soon

New Delhi, September 13
The Delhi Government will soon issue a notification for energy audit of all its buildings as well as malls, plazas and commercial high rises having a sanctioned load of 500 kWs and above, according to an official statement.
The audit will be carried out by certified auditors from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency within six months of issuing of the notification, it said.
The statement, issued by Delhi Power Minister Atishi’s office, also said that all specified buildings will be required to undergo an energy audit once every three years and implement the recommendations of the audit report.
“The Department of Power has prioritised energy audit of government buildings and it is working in mission mode,” the minister said. The audit will pinpoint areas of excessive power usage in Delhi government buildings and devise strategies to manage and control it, she said.
