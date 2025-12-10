Notorious criminal nabbed from Delhi

Gurugram police arrested notorious criminal Sandeep, alias Lathia, who has 11 cases lodged against him in Delhi and Haryana, including murder, attempted murder, robbery, dacoity etc.

In December 2022, Sandeep and his associates were planning to commit a major crime near the Sukhrali community centre in Gurugram, when the police laid a trap and arrested three of his associates. However, Sandeep managed to flee.

The police continued to search for Sandeep, but he remained absconding. The court declared him a proclaimed offender. After extensive intelligence and technical surveillance, his location was finally traced to Delhi and a team of Gurugram police arrested him on Sunday.

“He was involved in the murder of Vinod, a resident of Mundlana, and Vicky, a resident of Aichra in Jind, and Gajraj, a resident of Jhajjar in 2013. He was also wanted in the kidnaping of a man from Lakhanmajra village. We are questioning the accused,” said a spokesperson.