Now, DTC buses to operate on intercity routes in NCR

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 10

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) today in its board meeting, approved operations of “premium” buses in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Transport Minister of Delhi and Chairman of DTC board Kailash Gahlot said, “New premium buses will provide convenient travel to commuters on long routes.”

The corporation will operate these buses, which will be in accordance with the Bharat Stage (BS) VI, on routes covering more than 200 km in the region. All the buses will be equipped with CCTV, global positioning system (GPS), panic buttons and other features to provide convenient and safer travel for long distance commuters. The buses will be powered by electricity or CNG.

The board has also given approval to provide loans from financial institutes, which were empanelled by the Delhi Financial Corporation as per the provision of Delhi EV policy 2020, to its employees for electric two-wheelers. Besides, the DTC employees will have access to free charging facilities for their e-vehicles at bus depots.

Earlier, the Delhi Government was providing an incentive of Rs 5,000 per kWh of battery capacity, which could be maximum of Rs 30,000 per two-wheeler, on sale of such vehicles.

The DTC has a workforce of nearly 38,000 persons, of which around 45 per cent use two-wheelers. “The free EV charging facilities shows our commitment for providing best facilities and services for our staff and employees,” Gahlot said.