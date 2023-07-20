Now, scare of waterborne diseases looms over Delhi

New Delhi, July 19
After Yamuna water receded from the flooded areas, Delhi is now facing a threat of vector and water-borne diseases. Delhi Revenue Minister Atishi on Wednesday directed the Divisional Commissioner to ensure having the disinfection and fumigation carried out on a war-footing in all flood-affected areas.
In an official communication, she directed that a daily report of the disinfected and fumigated areas be submitted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and her for the next seven days — starting from today itself.
“After having seen the water levels in the Yamuna recede, many of those evacuated have already started going back to their residences. Now the most important priority is prevention of water and vector-borne diseases. The Divisional Commissioner is directed to ensure that disinfection and fumigation happens on a war-footing in all flood-affected areas,” read the communication.
Directive to schools
Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj has directed MCD to ensure full sleeves clothing in all schools to prevent diseases
Meanwhile, an uptick in the vector-borne diseases has been reported by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. In a report released by the MCD’s anti-malaria operations, 41 cases of dengue — out of the total 163 recorded this year — have been logged in July only.
Officials said the reason behind the spike in dengue cases could be attributed to the flood and waterlogging situation in Delhi caused due to heavy rain and the rise in the water level of Yamuna.
Water level of Yamuna rises again
- Water level of the Yamuna in Delhi breached the danger mark again on Wednesday, just 12 hours after it dropped below the threshold
- As per CWC’s data, water level reached 205.48 m at 8 am on Wednesday. At 8 pm, water level was recorded at 205.80 m
