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Home / Delhi / Now, under-construction building gives way in Delhi's Alipur

Now, under-construction building gives way in Delhi's Alipur

None hurt, incident puts building safety checks under scanner

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:55 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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The under-construction building that collapsed at Alipur. PTI
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An under-construction building in Delhi’s Alipur collapsed on Sunday morning, leaving all workers safe but raising questions about the Capital’s building-safety regime and how much scrutiny reaches a construction site before a structure is completed and occupied, at a time when the authorities concerned are claiming that drives are being carried out.

The incident comes only days after the fatal collapse of a five-storey building in Satya Niketan that killed seven people, putting renewed focus on enforcement of building and safety norms across the city.

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The police received a call about the Alipur collapse around 11.03 am. Initial information suggested that five to six workers could be trapped, triggering the deployment of four ambulances, a fire tender and a disaster-management vehicle. All workers were later accounted for and no one was found trapped or dead.

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A preliminary inquiry found that lintel work was under way when the temporary supports, or shuttering, locally called ‘ballis’, apparently gave way, bringing down the structure. The exact cause remains under investigation.

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