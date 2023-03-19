 Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker : The Tribune India

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

Now, women leading from front: LS Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at Daulat Ram College in New Delhi on Saturday. tribune Photo: Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 18

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla -– while addressing students of Daulat Ram College of the University of Delhi -- on Saturday said that the political participation of women has increased in the country.

He said that when the country became independent, the number of women in the Constituent Assembly was 15. Today, 115 women are representing the country in Parliament.

“More than 14 lakh women are leading and bringing social and economic changes in society in all the democratic institutions in rural and urban areas,” said the Lok Sabha Speaker while addressing college students.

Birla said that the country was moving forward with the vision of women-centric development.

Remembering social reformers like Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Savitribai Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar, Birla said that their contribution to women's empowerment would always be remembered. Birla said that women played an important role in India's freedom movement.

He said that it was Rani Lakshmibai who laid the foundation of the freedom movement. Birla said, “Our freedom struggle was successful due to the participation of women in large numbers.”

Referring to the increasing participation of women in the development of the country since independence, Om Birla said that today, women are playing a leading role in every field.

“From fighter planes to protecting the borders…be it paramilitary forces, everywhere women are leading from the front. Lakhs of women through self-help groups (SHGs) are making a big difference in society by starting their own small industries,” observed Birla.

