NRI held by CISF after bid to flee Jama Masjid Metro station

A routine baggage check at Delhi’s Jama Masjid Metro station turned tense on Monday when a passenger allegedly tried to flee after security personnel spotted a suspicious dense object on the X ray baggage inspection system.

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Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel apprehended the man, identified as Mohd Shuaib, near the station exit. He is a resident of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh and also disclosed an address in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

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According to the CISF, the incident took place on October 17 during baggage screening. The suspicious image on the scanner prompted personnel to act when Shuaib allegedly attempted to leave the station.

“Alert CISF personnel at Jama Masjid Metro Station of DMRC sprang into action when a passenger attempted to flee after a suspicious, dense object appeared on the XBIS screen during baggage screening," it said in a post on X on Monday.

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“Demonstrating quick reflexes and effective coordination, CISF personnel immediately pursued and apprehended the fleeing passenger near the exit gate,” it added.

A video released by the CISF shows the passenger speaking on the phone before moving towards the exit on an escalator. A security personnel is seen taking the stairs and reaching the top before apprehending him.

A subsequent examination of his belongings found an unidentified semi solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment.

“Further examination of his belongings revealed an unidentified semi-solid substance concealed in a stitched portion of his undergarment. The passenger, who claimed to be an NRI residing in Kuala Lumpur, along with his belongings, was handed over to the police for further investigation.”

The passenger and his belongings were handed over to the police. Further investigation is underway.