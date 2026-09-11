NSUI announces DUSU election 2026 candidates, names Vijay Shankar Meena for president

The NSUI (National Students' Union of India) on Friday announced its candidates for the four key posts in the Delhi University Students’ Union elections 2026-27, naming Vijay Shankar Meena as its presidential candidate.

According to a post by the Congress’ student wing, National Students’ Union of India, on X, Meena will contest for president, while Vir Chatrath has been fielded for vice-president, Namrata Chaudhary for secretary and Gopal Choudhary for joint secretary.

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Congratulations to our four candidates stepping forward to represent the voice of Delhi University students ✨ Vijay Shankar Meena • Vir Chatrath • Namrata Chaudhary • Gopal Choudhary - Wishing you all the very best for the upcoming DUSU election. Here's to a spirited… pic.twitter.com/qnFqvEWmhZ — Indian Youth Congress (@IYC) September 11, 2026

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The announcement came a day after the Delhi University election authorities released the provisional list of candidates after scrutiny of nomination papers.

The university has allowed candidates to withdraw their nominations until noon on Friday, after which the final list of candidates will be published.

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Voting for the DUSU elections is scheduled for September 18, with polling for day classes from 8.30 am to 1 pm and for evening classes from 3 pm to 7.30 pm. Counting will be held on September 19.

The NSUI, in its post, called for putting “student interests first” and urged students to strengthen the organisation’s efforts towards building a “prosperous, safe and better” Delhi University.