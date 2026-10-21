NSUI burns Ravana effigy with faces of PM, Amit Shah, CEC Gyanesh Kumar

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday burnt a symbolic effigy of Ravana, featuring the faces of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and several other prominent political and business figures at its headquarters on Raisina Road, turning the Vijayadashami celebrations into a protest against the alleged electoral irregularities, paper leaks and unemployment.

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The Congress-affiliated student organisation organised the protest under the banner of “Ungli Toh Uthegi – Ravan Dahan”, accusing the government of failing to address issues affecting the country's youth and democratic institutions.

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The effigy carried representations of industrialists Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, US President Donald Trump, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BJP leaders Dushyant Gautam and Rajnath Singh, besides Modi, Shah and Kumar.

Through the symbolic burning, the NSUI sought to highlight what it described as the prevailing evils of alleged “vote chori”, examination paper leaks, rising unemployment, exploitation of national resources, communalism and threats to India's sovereignty. The organisation also accused the government of protecting individuals facing allegations of sexual violence.

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The demonstration comes amid weeks of protests by the NSUI against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the alleged irregularities in the electoral process. The student outfit has been demanding his resignation, accusing the Election Commission of failing to ensure free and fair elections.

NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Pandey said, “Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of good over evil. Through today’s Ravan Dahan, the NSUI has raised its voice against ‘vote chori’, paper leaks, unemployment, the exploitation of resources, communalism and the protection of those accused of crimes against women. Our struggle to safeguard the Constitution, democracy and the future of India’s youth will continue.”

Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi in-charge of the NSUI, said, “On the occasion of Vijayadashami, a unique effigy of Ravana was burnt at the NSUI office. It portrayed Narendra Modi, Gyanesh Kumar, Amit Shah, Adani, Ambani, Donald Trump, Mohan Bhagwat, Ajit Doval, Yogi Adityanath, Dushyant Gautam and Rajnath Singh as the 10 faces of Ravana, symbolising the evils we are fighting against today.

The organisation said the protest was part of its continuing campaign for electoral accountability, constitutional safeguards and social justice. It maintained that demonstrations against alleged electoral irregularities and issues affecting students and young people would continue.