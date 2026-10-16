NSUI chief Vinod Jakhar detained during dharna at Parliament Street police station

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The NSUI alleged that its members had approached the police station peacefully to seek legal action over the alleged assault. The organisation claimed that despite repeated attempts to raise the matter with senior police officials, including a meeting with the Additional DCP on Tuesday, the police had failed to register an FIR.

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NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar said, “We came here peacefully to get an FIR registered. Yesterday, we met the Additional DCP, but our concerns have still not been addressed. Our NSUI women workers were subjected to brutality. Our colleagues were beaten, and women were allegedly taken to a dark room, where they were tortured and attacked with shoes and boots. We have come here only to seek the registration of an FIR, but the DCP is neither speaking to us nor listening to us. Is demanding justice for our women workers a crime?”