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Home / Delhi / NSUI demands Delhi University VC’s resignation

NSUI demands Delhi University VC’s resignation

Questions attendance at programme days after building collapse

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:55 AM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Faculty of Arts at North Campus, Delhi University. File
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The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday demanded the immediate resignation of Delhi University (DU) Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh, questioning his attendance at a university programme near the Arts Faculty just two days after the tragic Satya Niketan incident in which several students lost their lives.

NSUI members staged a protest during the programme attended by the Vice-Chancellor and questioned the University administration’s response to the tragedy and its alleged lack of engagement with affected students and families.

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NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar said, “It is deeply shameful that when students and their families are going through unimaginable pain after the Satya Niketan tragedy, the Vice-Chancellor is attending programmes as if nothing has happened. How many affected students’ families has the Vice Chancellor personally met? How many students has he visited? Why has the University administration failed to give a clear answer on student accommodation and hostel facilities?”

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The student body said the tragedy has once again highlighted the shortage of safe and affordable hostel accommodation for students in Delhi. It alleged that in the absence of adequate university hostels, students are compelled to rely on private accommodation that may be unsafe and poorly regulated.

NSUI demanded that Delhi University expand its hostel capacity and ensure that accommodation available to students meets prescribed safety standards. It also called for a comprehensive safety audit of university hostels and private accommodations used by students.

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Jakhar further said, “A Vice-Chancellor cannot remain silent when the lives and safety of students are at stake.

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