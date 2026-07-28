NSUI demands Shah’s resignation over police action against protesters

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) intensified its attack on the Centre over the handling of student protests, demanding Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s resignation and an immediate ban on the National Testing Agency (NTA).

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The student body alleged that the authorities had been using excessive force against students instead of addressing their concerns through dialogue.

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NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar accused the government of repeatedly using force against protesting students. He said the organisation would continue to raise issues related to examinations, paper leaks and students’ rights.

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Jakhar linked the organisation’s earlier protests over the NEET paper leak to recent student demonstrations, alleging that similar police action was being witnessed again.

“In Bihar, students faced lathicharge, and the visuals of a police officer firing an AK-47 during the protest have shocked the nation and raised serious questions about the government’s handling of student movements. In Delhi, women students who came to raise their voices were beaten with lathis, and disturbing visuals emerged during the police action. Such incidents are unacceptable in a democracy,” he said.

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The NSUI’s demand for Shah’s resignation stems from its allegation that armed force was used against students during protests in Bihar. The organisation said the Home Minister should be held politically accountable for the incident.

The NSUI also sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into the alleged ITPI Recognition Scam and demanded action against those responsible. It called for an examination system that is transparent, student centric and free from corruption.

Jakhar said the organisation would continue its campaign until students’ concerns were addressed.

“Students asking for fair examinations, transparency and justice should not be treated as criminals. The NSUI will continue its nationwide movement until every student receives justice and the education system becomes transparent, accountable and free from corruption,” Jakhar said.