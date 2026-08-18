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Home / Delhi / NSUI hold dharna outside NTA office over UGC-NET irregularities

NSUI hold dharna outside NTA office over UGC-NET irregularities

Hundreds of students join protest as NSUI demands NTA chairman's resignation, scrapping of agency

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:46 AM Aug 18, 2026 IST
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Police detain National Students' Union of India (NSUI) supporters during a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over alleged irregularities in the UGC-NET June 2026 examination, outside the NTA office, in New Delhi on Monday. ANI
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The National Students Union of India (NSUI), led by its National President Vinod Jakhar, staged a protest outside the National Testing Agency (NTA) office on Monday, demanding accountability over alleged irregularities in the UGC-NET June 2026 examination and calling for the scrapping of the testing agency.

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Hundreds of NSUI members and UGC-NET aspirants participated in the protest, raising slogans demanding justice for students. Heavy police deployment was made outside the NTA office during the demonstration.

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Addressing the protesters, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar demanded the immediate resignation of the NTA Chairman and alleged that repeated failures in the examination system reflected political interference. He also alleged the involvement of the RSS and BJP in undermining the credibility of educational institutions.

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“Students cannot be made to pay the price for NTA’s failures. We demand that NTA be scrapped and its Chairman resign. We will continue this fight until NTA is banned and students receive justice,” said Jakhar.

The protest comes after the NTA announced re-examinations for English, Commerce and Sociology following complaints and an inquiry into errors in the UGC-NET examination. The complaints included factual, typing, translation and grammatical errors, along with significant repetition of previously asked questions.

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During the protest, several NSUI members were detained by police, while some protesters reportedly sustained injuries amid the police action.

NSUI said it would continue its movement in support of UGC-NET aspirants and intensify the protest until accountability is fixed and a transparent, fair and credible examination system is ensured.

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