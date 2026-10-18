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Home / Delhi / NSUI holds candle march in Delhi, demands justice for Ankita Bhandari

NSUI holds candle march in Delhi, demands justice for Ankita Bhandari

Questions BJP’s commitment to women safety, accountability

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:42 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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National Students Union of India members hold a candle march in New Delhi. Mukesh Aggarwal
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The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday took out a candle march in the national capital, demanding justice for Ankita Bhandari, amid heavy police deployment around the protest site.

Led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, the march began at the organisation’s national headquarters, with protesters raising slogans demanding justice and accountability. A large number of police personnel were deployed in the area as the student organisation held its demonstration.

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Addressing the protesters, Jakhar questioned the BJP’s claims of promoting women’s empowerment and ensuring their safety, alleging a contradiction between the party’s public commitments and its decisions concerning individuals facing investigations.

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“The way the BJP speaks about ‘Nari Vandan’, the daughters of this country are watching, and the entire country is witnessing how you are appointing someone as a Governor when an investigation against him is still underway,” Jakhar said.

The NSUI president questioned the appointment of an individual as Governor despite an ongoing investigation, accusing the BJP of failing to uphold the principles of accountability and women’s dignity that it publicly advocates.

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The student organisation said the demand for justice for Ankita Bhandari must not be sidelined and called for a transparent process to ensure accountability.

NSUI members also raised concerns over women’s safety and questioned the government’s commitment to protecting their rights. The organisation maintained that those holding positions of power must be held accountable for their actions.

Reiterating its demand for justice, the NSUI said it would continue its protests and campaign for women’s dignity, safety and accountability.

The demonstration concluded with the organisation asserting that its campaign for justice for Ankita Bhandari would continue.

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