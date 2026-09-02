NSUI holds candle march in Delhi, seeks justice for gang-rape victim

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday organised a candle march in the Capital demanding justice for a 16 year old girl who was allegedly gang raped in a moving bus.

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NSUI members gathered in solidarity with the survivor and her family and raised demands for justice, accountability and stronger measures to ensure the safety of women and children.

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The student organisation said its members held the march peacefully despite heavy police deployment and barricading outside its national office at 5, Raisina Road. It also questioned for what it described as the "excessive" police presence during a protest demanding justice for the girl.

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“We will continue to fight until this girl gets justice. The safety of women and children must be the government’s foremost responsibility. When a 16-year-old girl becomes a victim of such a heinous crime, it raises serious questions about the government’s commitment to the safety of women and children. This is a failure of the government, and accountability must be fixed,” the NSUI said.

The organisation demanded swift, impartial and strict action in the case and called upon the government to take concrete measures to strengthen the safety of women and children in Delhi.

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NSUI said justice should not be limited to statements and demanded that those responsible be held accountable. It said it would continue to stand with the survivor and her family and raise the issue of women’s safety.