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Home / Delhi / NSUI holds protest march at Delhi University

NSUI holds protest march at Delhi University

Seeks VC’s apology over alleged police action

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 02, 2026 IST
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The march began from Gate Number 4 of the Faculty of Arts and saw students raising slogans against the Centre and the university administration.
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Hundreds of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) members and Delhi University students staged a protest march at DU on Saturday, alleging harassment of students by the police and demanding a public apology from Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh.

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The march began from Gate Number 4 of the Faculty of Arts and saw students raising slogans against the Centre and the university administration, including “Narendra Modi Maafi Mango” and “Yogesh Singh Sharam Karo”.

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The protesters condemned the alleged use of police force and intimidation against students and called for accountability from the DU administration. NSUI national media incharge Ravi Pandey alleged that universities should remain spaces for dialogue, dissent and democratic expression rather than places where students were intimidated through police action. He said the VC should take responsibility for the alleged incidents and apologise to students.

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Pandey also accused the Centre and the university administration of attempting to suppress peaceful protests, asserting that students would continue to exercise their democratic right to raise concerns. He said NSUI would continue its agitation until the issues raised by students were addressed and the university ensured them that they could express themselves without fear or intimidation. The organisation demanded an immediate end to what it described as police harassment of students.

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