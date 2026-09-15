NSUI manifesto focuses on affordable housing, Metro concession, 24x7 libraries

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Titled “Accountable DU | Accountable DUSU”, the manifesto was launched at the NSUI headquarters in the presence of national president Vinod Jakhar and the organisation’s four DUSU candidates. The document focuses on student welfare, academic reforms, affordability, campus safety, infrastructure, mental health and employment opportunities.

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The organisation has proposed a verified Delhi University (DU) portal for affordable PGs and rental accommodation, along with the implementation of rent control measures. It has also demanded affordable metro passes for students, a five-day academic schedule and two days of menstrual leave per month for women students.

Speaking at the launch, Jakhar said, “The NSUI manifesto is a reflection of the aspirations and concerns of Delhi University students. Students deserve a university system that is transparent, affordable, inclusive and accountable. This manifesto is our commitment to placing student welfare at the centre of the DUSU agenda and presenting concrete solutions rather than empty promises.”

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The manifesto also seeks reforms in the NEP-based four-year undergraduate programme, better sports infrastructure, expanded scholarships for SC/ST students and improved access to internships, career guidance and employment opportunities.

The NSUI has further promised stronger mental health support, improved classrooms and campus infrastructure, reliable Wi-Fi, safe drinking water and free rechecking and evaluation mechanisms. It has also called for legal awareness programmes and a zero-tolerance approach towards sexual harassment, along with greater gender sensitisation and inclusion.

“From affordable transportation and housing to better academic facilities, scholarships, women’s safety, mental health support and career opportunities, every aspect of student life requires meaningful attention. We believe that an accountable DU administration and a responsive student union can play a vital role in ensuring that every student gets equal opportunities to learn, grow and succeed,” Jakhar said.

Alongside the manifesto, NSUI released a campaign visual titled “Kya Hua Tera Waada?”, questioning the university administration over the shortage of safe and affordable hostels, the pending demand for Metro concession passes, inadequate campus facilities and restrictions on dissent and student expression.

The organisation also raised concerns over the treatment of protesting students and called for greater accountability from the university administration, saying students’ democratic rights, safety and dignity should remain central to campus governance.