DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / NSUI manifesto focuses on affordable housing, Metro concession, 24x7 libraries

NSUI manifesto focuses on affordable housing, Metro concession, 24x7 libraries

The manifesto was launched at the NSUI headquarters in the presence of national president Vinod Jakhar and the organisation’s four DUSU candidates

article_Author
Harsh Yadav
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:10 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
NSUI manifesto being released.
Advertisement

With the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections approaching, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Monday unveiled its manifesto, promising measures ranging from affordable student housing and metro concession passes to 24x7 libraries and canteens.
Advertisement

Titled “Accountable DU | Accountable DUSU”, the manifesto was launched at the NSUI headquarters in the presence of national president Vinod Jakhar and the organisation’s four DUSU candidates. The document focuses on student welfare, academic reforms, affordability, campus safety, infrastructure, mental health and employment opportunities.

Advertisement

The organisation has proposed a verified Delhi University (DU) portal for affordable PGs and rental accommodation, along with the implementation of rent control measures. It has also demanded affordable metro passes for students, a five-day academic schedule and two days of menstrual leave per month for women students.

Speaking at the launch, Jakhar said, “The NSUI manifesto is a reflection of the aspirations and concerns of Delhi University students. Students deserve a university system that is transparent, affordable, inclusive and accountable. This manifesto is our commitment to placing student welfare at the centre of the DUSU agenda and presenting concrete solutions rather than empty promises.”

Advertisement

The manifesto also seeks reforms in the NEP-based four-year undergraduate programme, better sports infrastructure, expanded scholarships for SC/ST students and improved access to internships, career guidance and employment opportunities.

The NSUI has further promised stronger mental health support, improved classrooms and campus infrastructure, reliable Wi-Fi, safe drinking water and free rechecking and evaluation mechanisms. It has also called for legal awareness programmes and a zero-tolerance approach towards sexual harassment, along with greater gender sensitisation and inclusion.

“From affordable transportation and housing to better academic facilities, scholarships, women’s safety, mental health support and career opportunities, every aspect of student life requires meaningful attention. We believe that an accountable DU administration and a responsive student union can play a vital role in ensuring that every student gets equal opportunities to learn, grow and succeed,” Jakhar said.

Alongside the manifesto, NSUI released a campaign visual titled “Kya Hua Tera Waada?”, questioning the university administration over the shortage of safe and affordable hostels, the pending demand for Metro concession passes, inadequate campus facilities and restrictions on dissent and student expression.

The organisation also raised concerns over the treatment of protesting students and called for greater accountability from the university administration, saying students’ democratic rights, safety and dignity should remain central to campus governance.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts