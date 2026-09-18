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Home / Delhi / NSUI march seeks Delhi University hostels, action on paper leaks

NSUI march seeks Delhi University hostels, action on paper leaks

Police stop protesters near organisation HQ

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:47 AM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday organised a “Taali-Thali March” demanding adequate and affordable hostel facilities for Delhi University (DU) students, an end to paper leaks and accountability in the Satya Niketan building collapse.

The protest, led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, began from the organisation’s headquarters. Nearly 100 police personnel were deployed outside the office, with barricading and restrictions preventing the protesters from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar, the organisation said.

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Addressing the protesters, Jakhar said, “On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, we wish him a long and healthy life. But our message to the Prime Minister is equally clear: Delhi University students deserve hostels. Paper leaks must be stopped nationwide, and students deserve a safe and transparent education system.”

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“While celebrations are taking place across the country, thousands of students in Delhi University continue to struggle with unaffordable accommodation and inadequate hostel facilities. Students should not be forced to spend their entire income on rent simply because the government has failed to provide sufficient hostels,” he added.

The NSUI also questioned the Delhi Government’s recent announcement to construct hostels for 10,000 students and sought a clear Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) outlining the project’s implementation timeline, eligibility criteria, allocation process and monitoring mechanism.

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“Announcements alone will not solve the hostel crisis. The Delhi Government must come forward with a concrete SOP and a time-bound implementation plan. Students deserve clarity on when these hostels will be built, who will benefit from theSE, and how transparency will be ensured in the allocation process,” Jakhar said.

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