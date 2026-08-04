NSUI marches to Jantar Mantar, seeks action over police excesses on students

Hundreds of members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) marched towards Jantar Mantar on Monday, protesting alleged police violence against students during the July 20 ‘Sansad Chalo’ march and demanding accountability for the alleged use of force, including pellet guns, against protesters.

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The ‘Students’ Justice March’, led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, began from the organisation’s national office and proceeded towards Jantar Mantar. Police deployed a heavy security presence along the route and erected barricades to stop the march, detaining several NSUI members during the protest.

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Addressing the gathering, Jakhar criticised the Centre over the police action and demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

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“Students are the future of this country, not criminals. Using police force, pellet guns, barricades and detention against students who are peacefully raising their voices is completely unacceptable. Attempts to suppress the voice of students will only make our struggle stronger,” he said.

The NSUI president also criticised the FIR registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police in Varanasi against Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the action was intended to intimidate opposition leaders and silence those questioning the government.

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Jakhar further demanded a transparent investigation into the alleged ‘Chanda Chori’ issue and called for accountability for those found responsible.

The NSUI said it would continue to support students and oppose what it described as attempts to suppress their democratic rights. The organisation maintained that FIRs, police barricades and detentions would not deter its members from raising issues concerning students and young people.