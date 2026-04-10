NSUI marks foundation day with focus on student issues

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) celebrated its Foundation Day at Indira Bhawan, bringing together students, party leaders and members from across the country.

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Addressing the gathering, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar extended greetings to party workers and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to student issues. He said strengthening resistance against “anti-student policies” remains a key priority and emphasised the need for continued youth engagement in shaping the country’s future.

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Jakhar also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, credited as the founder of NSUI, stating her vision and ideals continue to guide the organisation.

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The event was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including Sachin Pilot, AICC General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan; Deepender Singh Hooda, Member of Parliament; Alka Lamba, President of the All India Mahila Congress; and Uday Bhanu Chib, National President of the Indian Youth Congress. Anshul Trivedi, NSUI in-charge, and other office-bearers were also present.

Speakers highlighted the importance of student movements and the need to remain connected with campus-level concerns. The programme saw participation from students across universities, reflecting the organisation’s outreach among youth.