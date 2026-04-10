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Home / Delhi / NSUI marks foundation day with focus on student issues

NSUI marks foundation day with focus on student issues

Leaders stress youth engagement, resistance to “anti-student policies”

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Anshita Mehra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:32 AM Apr 10, 2026 IST
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The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) celebrated its Foundation Day at Indira Bhawan, bringing together students, party leaders and members from across the country.

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Addressing the gathering, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar extended greetings to party workers and reaffirmed the organisation’s commitment to student issues. He said strengthening resistance against “anti-student policies” remains a key priority and emphasised the need for continued youth engagement in shaping the country’s future.

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Jakhar also paid tribute to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, credited as the founder of NSUI, stating her vision and ideals continue to guide the organisation.

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The event was attended by several senior Congress leaders, including Sachin Pilot, AICC General Secretary and former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan; Deepender Singh Hooda, Member of Parliament; Alka Lamba, President of the All India Mahila Congress; and Uday Bhanu Chib, National President of the Indian Youth Congress. Anshul Trivedi, NSUI in-charge, and other office-bearers were also present.

Speakers highlighted the importance of student movements and the need to remain connected with campus-level concerns. The programme saw participation from students across universities, reflecting the organisation’s outreach among youth.

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