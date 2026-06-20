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Home / Delhi / NSUI marks Rahul Gandhi’s marked with blood donation camp in Delhi

NSUI marks Rahul Gandhi’s marked with blood donation camp in Delhi

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:32 AM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) donate blood in New Delhi on Friday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: MANAS RANJAN BHUI
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The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Friday organised a blood donation camp at its national office in New Delhi to mark the birthday of senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The initiative aimed to promote social service, humanitarian values and public welfare among students and young people.

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NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar said, “Rahul Gandhi has always inspired the youth of this country to stand with compassion, service and humanity. Celebrating his birthday through a blood donation camp reflects those values. Blood donation is not merely a donation; it is a commitment to saving someone’s life. Through this initiative, NSUI reiterates its commitment to social responsibility and calls upon every young Indian to contribute towards building a caring and inclusive society.”

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A large number of NSUI members, students and young volunteers participated in the camp and donated blood.

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Organisers said the event reflected the ideals of service, compassion and public welfare that Rahul Gandhi has consistently advocated. They added that the initiative also encouraged young people to contribute meaningfully to society through humanitarian efforts.

The blood donation drive was part of the celebrations marking Rahul Gandhi’s birthday and highlighted NSUI’s focus on combining student activism with community service initiatives.

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