NSUI protest seeks CEC Gyanesh’s arrest over SIR concerns

The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Thursday staged a protest in Delhi, demanding the arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over what it described as serious concerns regarding the electoral process and voter lists. The student organisation also threatened to launch nationwide protests if its demands were not addressed.

The protesters demanded a fair and impartial investigation into the issues raised over electoral rolls, besides greater transparency and accountability from the Election Commission of India (ECI). The NSUI said questions concerning the electoral process should be addressed through a credible probe to safeguard public trust in democratic institutions.

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The organisation maintained that every voter had the right to participate in a fair and transparent electoral process and said concerns over alleged irregularities could not be ignored. It also called for greater institutional accountability, asserting that democratic bodies must remain answerable to citizens.

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Ravi Pandey, national media in-charge, NSUI, said, “Democracy cannot function without transparency and accountability. The serious questions being raised regarding the electoral process and voter lists deserve clear answers and an impartial investigation. We demand the arrest of Gyanesh Kumar and accountability for the concerns raised over the electoral process. The Election Commission carries immense responsibility in protecting the democratic rights of every citizen. When serious questions are raised, they must be addressed with transparency rather than silence. The people of India deserve answers and their concerns cannot be dismissed.”

“If Gyanesh Kumar is not arrested and our demands are not addressed, NSUI will organise nationwide protests and intensify its movement across the country. We will continue to raise our voice for electoral transparency, accountability and the protection of democratic rights. No institution should be above scrutiny, and the democratic rights of citizens must be protected,” he added.