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Home / Delhi / NSUI protests at India Gate, seeks CEC’s ouster, arrest

NSUI protests at India Gate, seeks CEC’s ouster, arrest

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 05:24 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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A large number of NSUI members and student activists participated in the protest and raised slogans demanding transparency and accountability in the electoral process, besides protection of citizens’ right to vote. File photo
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The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Saturday staged a protest at the India Gate, demanding the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over what the student organisation described as concerns regarding the functioning of the Election Commission and the electoral roll revision process.

A large number of NSUI members and student activists participated in the protest and raised slogans demanding transparency and accountability in the electoral process, besides protection of citizens’ right to vote.

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The protesters alleged that questions had been raised over the electoral process and electoral rolls and demanded that the Election Commission provide clear answers to the concerns being raised by citizens and opposition organisations.

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NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Hanuman Pandey said, “The Election Commission is a constitutional institution responsible for safeguarding the democratic right of every citizen to vote. When serious questions are being raised about the electoral process and electoral rolls, the people of India deserve transparency and accountability.”

“The NSUI demands the immediate resignation and arrest of CEC Gyanesh Kumar and a credible, impartial investigation into the concerns surrounding the electoral process,” he said.

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Pandey said the organisation would continue to raise its voice through democratic means for transparency, accountability and protection of voting rights.

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