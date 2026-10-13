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Home / Delhi / NSUI stages flash protest against CEC at Connaught Place; national president among hundreds detained

NSUI stages flash protest against CEC at Connaught Place; national president among hundreds detained

Vinod Jakhar said detention of student activists would not silence their demand for accountability from the ECI, alleged authorities were using force to curb peaceful protests

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New Delhi, Updated At : 04:09 PM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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NSUI activists. including national president Vinod Jakhar being detained during a flash protest at CP in New Delhi on Tuesday. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal
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Congress’ youth wing National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) on Tuesday staged a flash protest at Rajiv Chowk metro station, demanding immediate resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over allegations of electoral irregularities.

The protest was led by NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar, who was detained along with hundreds of activists, according to a statement issued by the student organisation.

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A large police force was deployed in Connaught Place—located close to Jantar Mantar—as protesters gathered at Gate 7 of Rajiv Chowk metro station and raised slogans against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

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Jakhar said detention of student activists would not silence their demand for accountability from the Election Commission, alleging that authorities were using force to curb peaceful protests.

NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Hanuman Pandey condemned the detentions, saying the organisation’s movement against “vote chori” would only intensify until Kumar resigned.

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The organisation said it would continue to raise concerns over electoral transparency and accountability through peaceful and democratic means.

Earlier in the day, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were detained after they reached Jantar Mantar despite heavy barricading and a strong security presence.

The development came a day after Delhi Police de-notified Jantar Mantar as a designated protest site.

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