NSUI stages ‘living dead’ protest at Jantar Mantar over ‘vote chori’

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The National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Monday staged a symbolic “living dead” protest at Jantar Mantar against what it termed “Vote Chori”, with its members demanding the resignation and arrest of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

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The protest was held under the leadership of NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar. Several NSUI members, including Jakhar, were detained by the Delhi Police during the demonstration, the student organisation said.

Explaining the symbolism behind the protest, Jakhar said, “Today, NSUI members became ‘living dead’ to send a powerful message to the country: when the votes of citizens are stolen and their democratic rights are undermined, what meaning does democracy have? We are demanding accountability from the Election Commission and the immediate resignation and arrest of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.”

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“Instead of answering serious questions about ‘vote chori’ and the disenfranchisement of voters, the government is using the police to detain students who are raising their voices. This is shameful and deeply condemnable. Arresting students cannot suppress the truth or silence the voice of democracy,” he added.

“We will not be afraid, we will not bow down. The NSUI will continue to stand with every voter whose democratic rights are at stake. The fight for votes will continue until the last breath.”

NSUI media in-charge Ravi Hanuman Pandey condemned the detention of Jakhar and other members, saying, “The detention of the NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar and our members is a deeply shameful and condemnable act. Students were peacefully protesting and raising legitimate questions about the electoral process. Instead of addressing those questions, the Delhi Police chose to detain those demanding accountability.”

“The government and the Election Commission must understand that democratic dissent cannot be crushed through police action. If raising one’s voice for the protection of every vote is a crime, the NSUI will continue to commit that ‘crime’ every single day,” he added.

“The NSUI will neither be intimidated nor silenced. Our struggle for democracy, transparency and the sanctity of every vote will continue with greater determination.”

The NSUI said its campaign against “Vote Chori” and its demand for accountability from the Election Commission would continue through democratic and peaceful means.