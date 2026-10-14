NSUI stages ‘vote chori’ protest at Rajiv Chowk, several detained

The Delhi Police on Tuesday detained NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar and several student activists after they staged a flash protest outside Rajiv Chowk Metro Station in Connaught Place, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged electoral irregularities and ‘vote chori’.

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The protest, held near Gate No. 7 of the metro station, saw members of the Congress-affiliated National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) demand greater transparency and accountability in the electoral process. According to the student organisation, hundreds of its members participated in the demonstration and were subsequently detained by the police.

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A heavy police deployment was reported across Connaught Place as protesters gathered at one of the Capital’s busiest metro stations. The demonstration was part of the student outfit’s continuing campaign against alleged electoral irregularities and for the CEC’s resignation.

Condemning the police action, Jakhar said, “The detention of student activists cannot silence our demand for accountability from the Election Commission. When young people raise questions about electoral transparency and demand answers on ‘Vote Chori,’ the government must respond to those questions instead of using police force to stop peaceful protests. We will continue our democratic struggle until accountability is ensured and our demand for the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar is addressed. No amount of detention or intimidation can weaken the voice of students fighting to protect democracy.”

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NSUI national media in-charge Ravi Pandey also criticised the detentions and questioned the police response to the demonstration.

“We strongly condemn the undemocratic detention of our National President and hundreds of NSUI members who were peacefully demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The heavy deployment of police and the detention of student activists raise serious concerns about the space being provided for democratic dissent. Instead of detaining students, the authorities must address the questions being raised about electoral transparency. NSUI will not retreat from its responsibility to defend democratic values, and our movement against ‘Vote Chori’ will continue with even greater determination,” Pandey said.

The protest comes amid continuing demonstrations by student and youth organisations in the Capital over allegations of electoral irregularities, with several protests in recent days resulting in police detentions.

The NSUI maintained that it would continue its agitation through peaceful and democratic means until its demands for electoral accountability and the CEC’s resignation were addressed.