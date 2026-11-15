NSUI to protest outside Uttarakhand Bhawan over Haldwani rape case

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) has announced a protest outside Uttarakhand Bhawan in New Delhi over the alleged gang rape of a minor girl in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, demanding an impartial investigation and strict action against the accused.

According to the organisation, four persons, including Dheeraj Bisht, an ABVP candidate for the post of president in the MBPG College Students’ Union elections, have reportedly been arrested in connection with the case.

NSUI alleged that the BJP-led Uttarakhand Government could allow the matter to be diluted under political pressure. It said it would mobilise students and youth across the country to demand justice for the survivor. The organisation has sought protection and legal assistance for the minor and her family, along with a transparent and time-bound investigation.

NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar said, “The Haldwani incident is deeply disturbing and raises serious questions about the safety of our daughters. A minor girl has reportedly suffered an unimaginable ordeal, and four accused, including an ABVP presidential candidate, have been arrested. The law must take its course, and the survivor must receive justice without any political interference.

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“Prime Minister Narendra Modi repeatedly speaks about ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’. But the country deserves to know what happens to this promise when serious cases involving politically influential individuals come to light. The Unnao rape case involving Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the allegations against former minister M.J. Akbar, and the allegations raised by women wrestlers against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh have all raised serious questions about women’s safety and accountability.

“We want to make one thing absolutely clear: NSUI will not allow the BJP Government in Uttarakhand to bury the Haldwani case. We will not allow political influence to overpower justice. If the Government thinks that this incident will disappear from public memory after a few days, it is mistaken.

“We are taking this fight to the streets of Delhi. NSUI will hold a massive dharna outside Uttarakhand Bhawan and hold the Government accountable.”

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Among its key demands, NSUI has sought immediate protection and support for the survivor, an independent investigation without political interference, and strict legal action against those found guilty.

It has also asked ABVP to publicly clarify its organisational position regarding Bisht and demanded that the Uttarakhand Government explain the steps being taken to ensure the safety of women and minor girls.