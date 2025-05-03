NSUI urges Rahul Gandhi to restore student elections

A delegation of elected student leaders from universities across India, led by the NSUI national president, Varun Choudhary, met Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Friday to demand the restoration of student union elections in all higher education

institutions.

In a memorandum submitted to the Congress leader, the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) alleged the BJP-RSS regime had systematically dismantled student unions in order to suppress progressive and dissenting voices on campuses. The organisation argued that since the introduction of OBC reservations in 2006, participation by marginalised communities — including OBC, Dalit, Adivasi and minority students — has grown significantly, challenging the existing status quo. NSUI claimed the delay or ban on elections stems from fears over the rise of empowered, assertive leadership from these groups.

“Today, elections are either banned or indefinitely postponed in most central and state universities,” the memorandum stated. “Even in institutions like Delhi University, JNU and Hyderabad Central University, where elections still take place, there is continuous interference through administrative and legal mechanisms.”

The student body put forward two key demands: immediate reinstatement of student union elections, and the introduction of a Student Union Elections Bill to make campus polls legally mandatory and protected from any interference. NSUI also raised concerns over the National Education Policy, calling it anti-student and flagged irregularities in the implementation of reservation policies in higher education institutions.

Speaking after the meeting, the NSUI president, Varun Choudhary, said: “This is a fight to reclaim student democracy. Rahul Gandhi listened to us with seriousness and assured full support — inside Parliament and beyond. Silencing student voices is an attack on the Constitution itself.”

NSUI announced plans to intensify its campaign in the coming months, aiming to push for wide-ranging reforms in student representation and governance in the higher education sector.