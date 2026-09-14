The National Testing Agency (NTA) has shifted its headquarters from Okhla in South Delhi to the Government Printing Press at Minto Road in Central Delhi.

The move comes in the wake of the NEET-UG paper leak as the NTA undertakes an overhaul of its examination and security systems.

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In a public notice, the NTA has informed candidates, students, educational institutions, stakeholders and service providers to take note of its new address.

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The move follows a review meeting held in August by Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi, at which the agency was directed to shift to new premises with security arrangements reinforced through the deployment of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) teams.

The NTA will also hire domain specialists from the private sector in areas such as cybersecurity and question paper design. The agency will introduce a four-tier question paper checking system to strengthen scrutiny and reduce the possibility of errors.

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In July, the NTA floated a Rs 7.5-crore tender for round-the-clock security services at its headquarters and regional offices. According to the tender document, the testing agency aims to safeguard NTA personnel, visitors, assets, premises, records, confidential examination material, server rooms, strong rooms and other critical infrastructure.

It had also invited veterans from intelligence and law enforcement agencies, the armed forces, as well as professionals with experience in securing critical infrastructure, to join its command centre responsible for securing high-stakes examinations.

Parallelly, the Centre’s newly constituted High-Powered Task Force (HPTF) on examination reforms, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, is reviewing the NTA’s statutory framework and recommending the use of artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain and other emerging technologies to make examinations more secure and leak-proof.