Nuh ASI held for accepting Rs20K bribe

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) on Monday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the Akeda police station in Nuh district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the money during a trap laid by the bureau’s team.

According to bureau officials, a complainant had alleged that ASI Ashok demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for removing the names of the complainant and his wife from an ongoing case. Acting on the complaint, an SV&ACB team from Gurugram, led by Inspector Sant Ram, laid a trap and arrested the ASI while he was allegedly accepting the bribe on Monday. “A case has been registered at the SV&ACB police station in Gurugram under Sections 7, 7A and 13(1)(b), read with Section 13(2), of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused is being questioned, and further investigation into the matter is underway,” an official said.

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