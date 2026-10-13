DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Delhi / Nuh ASI held for accepting Rs20K bribe

Nuh ASI held for accepting Rs20K bribe

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 05:55 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
For representation only.
Advertisement

The Haryana State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) on Monday arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) posted at the Akeda police station in Nuh district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000. The accused was caught red-handed while accepting the money during a trap laid by the bureau’s team.

According to bureau officials, a complainant had alleged that ASI Ashok demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 in exchange for removing the names of the complainant and his wife from an ongoing case. Acting on the complaint, an SV&ACB team from Gurugram, led by Inspector Sant Ram, laid a trap and arrested the ASI while he was allegedly accepting the bribe on Monday. “A case has been registered at the SV&ACB police station in Gurugram under Sections 7, 7A and 13(1)(b), read with Section 13(2), of the Prevention of Corruption Act. The accused is being questioned, and further investigation into the matter is underway,” an official said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts