Nuh police arrest Bihar’s wanted ATM thief

The Nuh police arrested a wanted criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 in connection with several ATM theft cases in Bihar.

According to the police, the arrested accused was identified as Muzeb, alias Muzim, a resident of Bubalheri village under the Pinangwa police station in Nuh district. He was wanted in cases registered in 2024 at the Mufassil and Turkauliya police stations in Bihar’s Motihari district. The Bihar Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest.

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The Nuh police were contacted by their Bihar counterparts to apprehend the accused, who had been absconding since an ATM theft incident in Bihar in 2024. Acting on a tip-off, Inspector Nikhil Kumar, SHO of Pinangwa police station, arrested Muzeb from his hideout.

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“The accused is a seasoned ATM thief. Following interrogation, he was handed over to the Cyber Police Station in Motihari, Bihar,” a Nuh police spokesperson said.