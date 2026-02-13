DT
PT
Home / Delhi / Nuh police book health resort directors for alleged land fraud

Nuh police book health resort directors for alleged land fraud

Deed was fabricated in the name of complainant’s late mother

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:45 AM Feb 13, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
FILE photo
The Nuh police have registered an FIR against the managing director and two directors of Surjivan Health Resort Pvt Ltd over an alleged forged lease deed linked to a land in the district.

The case was registered at the Mohammadpur Ahir police station on Wednesday following a complaint by Pravar Srivastav, a resident of Sarvapriya Vihar, New Delhi.

In his complaint, Srivastav alleged that the accused fabricated a lease deed dated August 23, 2022, in the name of his late mother to justify continued possession of 57 kanal and 9 marla of land in Bissar-Akbarpur village, Tauru tehsil, including the Surjivan resort site.

He stated that his mother was the sole owner of the land and that, after her death, he and his sister became lawful heirs. The property was subsequently transferred through registered documents to Valantir Dynamics LLP, Gurugram.

Despite this, he alleged, the accused prepared and used a forged lease deed bearing fabricated signatures of his late mother as well as purported signatures of him and his wife.

The accused have been identified as Devendra Kamal Srivastav, managing director of Surjivan Health Resort Pvt Ltd; Rohini Gambhir, a director and resident of Saket, New Delhi; and Devyani Swaroop, a resident of Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

The complainant submitted two forensic examination reports, including one by a private forensic firm, to support his allegations.

Police have registered the case under Sections 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC, pertaining to cheating and forgery. A senior police officer said the matter is under investigation.

